Maya Hawke of Stranger Things, comments on “nepotism situation”

Maya Hawke star of Stranger Things discussed how she handles the “nepotism situation,” in her most recent interview.

The daughter of well-known actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Hawke told Rolling Stone, “I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing, which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life, is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite.”

The actress said, “Therefore you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop. That’s my ethos.”

Hawke, who gained notoriety for her portrayal as Robin in the popular Netflix series, further discussed how she attempted to handle the accusations relating to nepotism.

She the outlet, “I love this piece of advice I’ve gotten, which is that if you read the good reviews, they’re partly true, and if you read the bad things that people say, they’re also partly true,”

The actress then added, “You’re not God’s gift to humanity, nor are you a little dirty garbage wrap. You’re neither and you’re both.”

On September 23, the actress will release her brand-new album, Moss.

