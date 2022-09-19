Advertisement
Maya Hawke wants her character in Stranger Things to die

Maya Hawke wants her character in Stranger Things to die

  • Maya Hawke stated that she wants her character to die in the final season of “Stranger Things.
  • ” Creator Matt and Danny Duffer “fall in love” with their actors and don’t want to kill them off.

Maya Hawke stated that she wants her character to pass away in the future season of the Stranger Things, according to Rolling Stone.

The actor was recently questioned about her remarks regarding the show’s creators’ penchant for killing off characters when she responded,  “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors.

“The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

The series’ Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, agreed with Schnapp that the Duffer Brothers “need to kill” some people and added, “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off’.

“The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”

Brown continued, “They tried killing David [Harbour, Chief Hopper] off and they brought him back. It’s ridiculous.” after asking the Duffers to “kill me off.” It is absurd.

Maya Hawke of Stranger Things, comments on “nepotism situation”
Maya Hawke of Stranger Things, comments on “nepotism situation”

Hawke is the daughter of well-known actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman....

