Maya Hawke would do everything for spin-0ff of Stranger Things

Maya Hawke would do anything for a spin-off of Stranger Things featuring Robin and Steve.

The actor said she does not always invest in the show’s character relationship.

The Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke would sacrifice everything for a spin-off starring the Robin and Steve characters.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old actor stated, “Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” in a recent interview with Rolling Stones.

“He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

The Do Revenge actor acknowledged that, while the programme emphasizes friendship, she doesn’t always care about the character relationships.

She told the outlet, “There’s such an over-emphasis in media that we consume about romantic love, and it being the ultimate destination that we’re all supposed to arrive at.”

“Find this one perfect person and then everything’s good and the story’s over. Part of me would ship it way more if the story wasn’t ending, but there’s something about our female heroes always getting endings — which is them finding the right guy — that I’m super over.”

Also Read Maya Hawke wants her character in Stranger Things to die Maya Hawke stated that she wants her character to die in the...

Advertisement

Advertisement