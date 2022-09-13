Meera will expose harassers in her future film project, ’36 Number’

Meera reveals all of her beauty secrets in recent video

Meera better known by her stage name Meera Rubab, is currently filming a film on women’s issues.

36 Number exposes horrific instances of sexual harassment by powerful men in society.

The movie, which was directed by Arif Afzal, also starred M.K. Sherazi and Meera Ji.

Despite the increased awareness, sexual crimes continue to rise in many areas of our nation, particularly in the business sector where employees faced threats for disclosing sexual harassment.

With the objective of making a movie that would bring attention to sexual harassment, the 36 Number team recognised a chance to do something new.

Irtiza Rubab, better known by her stage name Meera, described her upcoming project as “reforming,” adding that it would expose those responsible for sexually harassing women.

Meera expressed her happiness at being a part of the project and her appreciation for her coworkers. The renowned actor believed that their effort would be well received by the public.

