Meghan and Harry will play royal hide and seek with Kate and William

Harry and Meghan’s trip to Europe will be like an old fashioned farce.

Kate and William will live in their brand new house in Adelaide Cottage

The Cambridge pair will meet the Sussex’s for a little tour.

The long-awaited visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which will involve “many charities” and a trip to the One Young World summit in Manchester on Monday, finally began on Saturday morning when they arrived in the United Kingdom (Sept. 5).

Royal fans are in a frenzy about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK as they eagerly await their reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Cambridge pair.

According to royal analyst Christopher Andersen, Meghan and Harry will be “avoided” by the duke and duchess of Cambridge during their visit to the UK.

The Day Diana died author compared Harry and Meghan’s trip to a game of “royal hide and seek” when discussing his analysis of the Sussex’s’ and Cambridge’s’ impending itineraries in an interview with a magazine.

Added Andersen, “When Harry and Meghan visit Europe in the coming days and play a game of royal hide and seek, that will be interesting.

He also indicated that William and Kate will be gone throughout the initial part of Harry and Meghan’s vacation to Britain.

But on September 8, the Cambridge pair will meet the Sussex’s for a little tour through Windsor’s gardens.

“With these individuals attempting to avoid one another, it will have all the characteristics of an old-fashioned farce, he said.

Kate and William will reportedly live in their brand new house in Adelaide Cottage, close to Windsor.

It is anticipated that Meghan and Harry would stay in Frogmore Cottage, their home in Windsor.

