Meghan, Harry’s public display affection during Queen’s memorial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands during a memorial ceremony for the Queen.

Their public display of affection sparked a lot of controversy.

Royal experts say there are no formal rules against PDA, which is why it’s so striking to see it from the royals.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held hands during a memorial ceremony for the Queen, and their public display of affection sparked a startling controversy.

Some have praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for showing their human side by holding hands during the parade, with one tweeting, “Meghan & harry have such a special & amazing bond that no one can ever take away from them,” one person tweeted, according to Page Six.”

Another wrote, “Meghan and Harry love each other,” adding that “there is no reason why they should ever have to hide it!”

While a big number of royal enthusiasts criticised the world’s most harmless gesture, judging it improper for an event honouring the Queen’s memory.

“They’re part of the procession,” read one such complaint.

“Is it too much to expect them to walk in their line? even the horse could stay in their position for 20+ minutes walk. yet meghan [and] harry couldn’t keep the formation at least until they reach the door?”

“No class,” another outraged British citizen tweeted, adding, “I see Meghan still couldn’t manage the whole service without holding on to Harry.”

Some people seemed to believe that Harry and Meghan broke some sort of regulation by holding hands during the service, which, of course, was not the case.

“While there are no formal ‘rules’ against PDA, we don’t often see it from the royals because usually when we see them they are on the job,”royal expert Shannon Felton Spence explained.

“They are presenting their most professional appearance. When we see William and Catherine out, they are husband and wife colleagues.”

Spence highlighted that Prince William and Kate Middleton had been photographed holding hands in public on numerous occasions, albeit in less formal situations.

“It does happen, but usually always setting appropriate or a less formal event (like if they are playing a sport),” she stated.

“That’s why it’s so striking that Harry and Meghan have always been so overtly affectionate with each other,” Spence added.

In a show of rudeness, a woman refused to shake Meghan’s hand last week.

