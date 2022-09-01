Meghan Markle: A toddler in tiara

Meghan Markle is accused of complaining about the royals.

Although, she lives in luxury.

The Duchess of Sussex was called a “toddler.”

Advertisement

Despite living in luxury, Meghan Markle is accused of complaining about the royals.

The Duchess of Sussex was called a “toddler” by New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan for constantly griping about difficulties.

What will bring Meghan happiness, asked Ms. Callahan? Hell if she finds out about the “Toddler and Tiara” piece.

“Sitting for posh photo shoots and conversing with amiable journalists seems to be the only relief she can find from this existential pain.

Meghan complains, “It’s incredibly good to be able to tell my own tale when the media has constructed the story around me.”

The article was published after Meghan Markle was mentioned in the most recent issue of The Cut. The Duchess boasted of being a “real-life princess” in her most recent interview.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘funny crap’ to trick public The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called irresponsible for misleading...