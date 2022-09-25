Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle accused of insulting a female worker in front of her coworkers
Articles
Meghan Markle accused of being a “bare-faced liar”

  • Valentine Low’s new book alleges Meghan bullied her royal workers.
  • Insider claims one aide was left “broken” and “terrified” by her attitude.
  • Former Suits star allegedly became infuriated with one worker over a media blunder at a public engagement.
In his new book, royal author Valentine Low appears to confirm allegations. Allegations that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle bullied her royal workers on numerous occasions.

Meghan’s royal aides were completely destroyed, “broken,” and “terrified” by her attitude. According to the book “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” which will be released next month.

According to excerpts published in The Times, an insider revealed in the new bombshell, “there were a lot of broken people.”

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of verbally abusing a young female employee in front of her coworkers.

The former Suits star allegedly became enraged with one of her employees after a media gaffe at a public appearance left them shaking in fear.

The royal author, who has been reporting on The Firm for over 25 years, claimed that working for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, left one aide “completely destroyed.”

Also Read

Prince Harry ‘freaked out’ after Meghan ‘threatened to dump him’
Prince Harry ‘freaked out’ after Meghan ‘threatened to dump him’

A new book claims Meghan threatened to "dump" Harry if he didn't...

