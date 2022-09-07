Meghan Markle is said to be afraid of Frogmore Cottage and would prefer to remain in a hotel in London.

The former royal’s fear has nothing to do with all the ghosts that could possibly lurk around that Windsor estate, but mainly the ghosts of her life.

Neil Sean, a royal analyst, provided his insight on the former royal’s extreme terror.

He admitted it in a recent YouTube video and was cited as saying to listeners, “I do kind of believe that [Harry] still wants one foot with his family over here in the United Kingdom.”

“Seemingly though, and we have to say allegedly, not Mrs Markle. It appears that Frogmore is a bit of a fright for Meghan.”

“[It’s] nothing to do with all the ghosts that could possibly lurk around that Windsor estate, but mainly the ghosts of her life.”

“According to a very good source, she’s not really filled with happy times… Who can blame her, let’s be honest, it’s not really been a great episode in her life. You do sometimes want to draw a line under it and cut away for good.”

“The battle rages on because Meghan apparently would like not to come back to Frogmore again. In fact, I was told by a very good source that she would be more than happy to stay inside a London hotel.”

