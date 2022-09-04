Meghan Markle and her father were estranged before she married Harry

He’s not lost.

He’d love to hear from my daughter.

She “didn’t ‘lose’ me; she threw me under the bus,” Thomas Markle, Meghan’s estranged father, said in an interview with Mail on Sunday.

She didn’t “lose” me, she ditched me, the 78-year-old alleged in a telephone interview with the newspaper.

I’m not lost. She is aware of my location. My phone number is the same.

“I would love to hear from my daughter and have my first-ever meeting with my son-in-law and my grandkids.”

Expert on European and British royalty Marlene Koinig commented on his interview, saying, “I wish the interviewer had questioned Markle when this alienation started and what caused it because it is evident that the rift between father and daughter occurred before she met Harry.”

