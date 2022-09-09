Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not travel to Scotland

Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Late Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton

  • Most members of the Royal Family flew to Scotland for the Queen’s funeral.
  • Prince William and Prince Harry travelled without Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
  • It’s unknown where Markle is right now during this tragic time.
Most members of the Royal Family travelled to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth II before her tragic passing on Thursday, with the exception of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had other commitments, so Prince William and Prince Harry travelled without them.

As her kids started a new school, Kate Middleton decided to remain in London.

This week, Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK for a charity event. However, according to reports, only Harry travelled to Scotland.

It’s unknown where Markle is right now during this tragic period. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting several charitable events across Europe, including the One Young World Summit on Monday.

Markle was recently spotted in Germany, where she was with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games countdown.

Harry took a different jet than the other royals, who all flew together to Scotland.

But Meghan and Harry chose not to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday night. What Meghan was doing on Thursday afternoon and when she might go to be with her husband are unknown.

The first visitors to Balmoral were Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and his sister, Princess Anne. Later in the day, William was joined by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, the other two sons of the Queen.

