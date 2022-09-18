Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of promoting infighting with the Firm

Articles
Meghan Markle, Harry Megxit through email approach gone wrong

  • Meghan Mccain, a royal novelist and biographer, made this assertion in her newest piece.
  • It is easier for them to get attention and showcase their increasingly political beliefs
  •  Everyone is forced to pick a side, she said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of encouraging rivalry within the Firm.

Meghan Mccain, a royal novelist and biographer, made this astonishing assertion in her newest piece

She began by writing, “The spotlight will never be on them the way it is on William and Kate. They have made it abundantly clear over the past two years that is an unacceptable way for them to live.”

“So, the next best thing for Harry and Meghan and Co. is to keep everyone fighting. To be a little bit crass, it is better for business for them if we’re divided.”

“They cannot make the same kind of money inside the Royal family as they can outside of it — estranged and victimized. It is easier for them to get attention and showcase their increasingly progressively political beliefs if everyone is forced to pick a side.”

