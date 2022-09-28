Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for ‘hypocrisy’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced criticism for their alleged ‘hypocritical’ behaviour.

Royal expert Hilary Forwich said that Harry has a habit of ‘wanting his cake and eating it too’.

The couple will be stepping down from their major royal duties in 2020.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced more criticism for their alleged ‘hypocritical’ behaviour.

According to a royal analyst, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a habit of “wanting his cake and eating it too” after stepping down from their major royal duties in 2020.

“Prince Harry has a penchant for ‘wanting his cake and eating it too,'” royal expert Hilary Forwich explained to Fox News.”

The expert went on,”He would like royal protection, access and attendance at royal family events so that he can tattletale. Yet, at the same time, wants ‘his privacy’ all whilst hiring three PR firms?

The expert proceeded, “He would like royal protection, access and attendance at royal family events so that he can tattletale. Yet, at the same time, wants ‘his privacy’ all whilst hiring three PR firms?

“He wanted to wear his military uniform at his beloved [grandmother’s] funeral but doesn’t want to work as a royal?”

Advertisement

The Duke was given permission to wear his Blues and Royals uniform for a vigil hosted by Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren on the Saturday before the funeral.

Another royal analyst, Shannon Felton Spence, said that Harry and Meghan’s actions are “equivalent to leaving your work and expecting the firm to to pay for your benefits.”

“Everything they desire is part of the work perk package,” Spence said. “They resigned from their positions.”

The expert highlighted that the Duke’s choice to leave the royal family and go on a journey to become financially independent isn’t always a negative thing, particularly given he is fifth in line for the throne.

“But that’s not what they wanted. They want complete freedom and privileges. And it is not the job. So it’s suddenly worse than ever.”

Also Read Royal clubhouses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Andrew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to the bottom of the...