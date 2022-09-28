Meghan Markle and Prince Harry end royal mourning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to their regular lives.

The couple changed the homepage of their foundation website to pay tribute to the Queen.

The change marked the end of the period of mourning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Following the end of the royal period of mourning following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have returned to their regular lives.

The homepage of their Archewell Foundation website was restored to its normal state on Tuesday, marking the end of the time of mourning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

To pay a heartfelt tribute to the Queen, the pair changed the homepage to a single black page with a message inscribed on it in white letters.

One week after the Queen’s funeral, the royal family earlier on Tuesday declared the time of mourning to be over.

The period of royal mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has ended, according to the sources.

The efforts of The King, The Queen Consort, and other Royal Family members will continue to be reflected in The Royal Family account, which will also honor Queen Elizabeth’s life and legacy.

