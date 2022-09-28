Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet convicted former cop

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet convicted former cop

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet convicted former cop

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet convicted former cop

Advertisement
  • The former Met Police officer was convicted of killing his wife Sarah Jay.
  • Concerns have been raised over the bodyguard’s presence.
  • Meghan Markle is an advocate for women’s rights.
Advertisement

According to reports, a former Met Police officer who was convicted of killing his wife was seen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in photos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly driven to London’s Euston station by Pere Daobry, 51, in a Range Rover, according to sources.

According to media, the couple’s bodyguard was found guilty in 2016 for assaulting his wife Sarah Jay, a retired sergeant with the Essex Police.

Pere phoned the police and admitted to the crime in order to avoid being imprisoned, but his wife afterwards killed herself.

Concerns have been raised over the bodyguard’s presence with the Sussex family because the Suits alum has long been an advocate for women’s rights, particularly in the case of gender-based abuse.

Advertisement

The source said, “It’s rather amazing that a bodyguard with that sort of experience has been engaged when you consider how outspoken Meghan is on women’s issues.

“His wife Sarah went through a really trying time with him, and if Meghan and Harry knew the whole story, I’m sure they wouldn’t be at all happy with his being hired as their bodyguard.

The insider continued, “It was such a shock when I saw the image and instantly recognized Pere he is pretty tall and distinctive and he has major scarring on his face so he’s quite recognizable.”

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naresh's wife, responds to his marriage to Pavitra Lokesh
Naresh's wife, responds to his marriage to Pavitra Lokesh
'struggled with a little PTSD' Hailey Bieber says
'struggled with a little PTSD' Hailey Bieber says
Jamie Lynn scolded by Britney Spears for whining of being her sister
Jamie Lynn scolded by Britney Spears for whining of being her sister
Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend attend family wedding
Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend attend family wedding
Kris Jenner mourns over Tristan Thompson
Kris Jenner mourns over Tristan Thompson
Allison Holker shares tributes to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss after private funeral
Allison Holker shares tributes to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss after private funeral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story