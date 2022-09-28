Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet convicted former cop

The former Met Police officer was convicted of killing his wife Sarah Jay.

Concerns have been raised over the bodyguard’s presence.

Meghan Markle is an advocate for women’s rights.

According to reports, a former Met Police officer who was convicted of killing his wife was seen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in photos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly driven to London’s Euston station by Pere Daobry, 51, in a Range Rover, according to sources.

According to media, the couple’s bodyguard was found guilty in 2016 for assaulting his wife Sarah Jay, a retired sergeant with the Essex Police.

Pere phoned the police and admitted to the crime in order to avoid being imprisoned, but his wife afterwards killed herself.

Concerns have been raised over the bodyguard’s presence with the Sussex family because the Suits alum has long been an advocate for women’s rights, particularly in the case of gender-based abuse.

The source said, “It’s rather amazing that a bodyguard with that sort of experience has been engaged when you consider how outspoken Meghan is on women’s issues.

“His wife Sarah went through a really trying time with him, and if Meghan and Harry knew the whole story, I’m sure they wouldn’t be at all happy with his being hired as their bodyguard.

The insider continued, “It was such a shock when I saw the image and instantly recognized Pere he is pretty tall and distinctive and he has major scarring on his face so he’s quite recognizable.”

