Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to criticism

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle appear to have addressed the criticism of their frequent use of private planes.

The royal couple reportedly arrived in the UK “flying commercial,” indicating that they were reacting to the criticism with their actions.

After receiving harsh criticism for using a private aircraft to return to the US after attending Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee festivities in June, Meghan and Harry decided against using one.

More recently, Prince Harry received criticism for travelling by private jet 1,000 miles from his residence in California for a one-day polo match while having his equipment driven separately.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly left the UK on Saturday morning without their kids Archie and Lilibet, according to Hello magazine.

