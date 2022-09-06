Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fan moments in Germany

The Invictus Games One Year to Go event was held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Prince Harry and Meghan met well-wishers and posed for photos with fans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were welcomed with open arms in Germany.

The Invictus Games One Year to Go event was held in Düsseldorf on Tuesday, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended. The newlyweds welcomed well-wishers who had gathered outside the town hall after addressing local officials and strolling the red carpet together.

While taking selfies, Meghan, 41, was seen leaning uncomfortably close to bystanders. The 37-year-old Prince Harry grinned for photographs with delighted fans.

Prince Harry seemed especially thrilled to meet a small black and brown dog, sweetly petting the pup with a big grin on his face.

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry, who have three dogs of their own at home in California, made sure to give a few pets to a service dog named Loki, who was sporting an Invictus Games bandana.

Prince Harry and Meghan made sure to shake as many hands as possible and wave to everyone they passed on their walkabouts.

Prince Harry and Meghan boarded a boat for a cruise along the Rhine River after their appearance at the town hall.

The Invictus Games, Harry’s worldwide adaptive sports competition for injured, ill, and wounded service members and veterans, were first announced as coming to Düsseldorf in 2020, with the event initially scheduled for 2022. However, when the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, were postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus epidemic, preparations for Düsseldorf were also delayed.

At the most recent Invictus Games, the prince exclusively spoke about how the competition and its mission changed his life.

“Life is full of extraordinary gifts and challenges, many that can be seen as lessons,” the Duke of Sussex told. “Over time, I’ve learned that how we mentally approach and react to the ups and downs — those gifts and challenges — is what helps to define our own outcome.”

