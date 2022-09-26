Advertisement
Meghan Markle ‘begged’ Prince Harry to leave firm

  • Prince Harry’s genuine emotions regarding life in the Firm were revealed.
  • Prince Harry was “simply extremely unhappy” in the last several years.
  • We knew he was unhappy, but we weren’t really sure how to fix it.
Advertisement

According to royal analysts, Prince Harry “always wanted out” of the Firm and “even asked” Meghan Markle to help him achieve his goal.

Prince Harry’s genuine emotions regarding life in the Firm were shockingly revealed by royal novelist and historian Valentine Low.

In an interview with media, she cited an insider who “knows Harry well but remains furious about what Harry and Meghan did.”

They assert that Prince Harry was “simply extremely unhappy” in the last several years of his professional career.

They said, “We knew he was unhappy, but we weren’t really sure how to fix it. She arrived and discovered the answer.

