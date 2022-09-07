Meghan Markle breaks her silence about her ‘loner’ childhood

Meghan Markle discusses her ‘loner’ childhood in an interview with Mindy Kailing.

She describes herself as “a little bit of a loner and really shy”.

The Duchess revealed that she read a lot of Archie comic books as a child.

Meghan Markle finally breaks her silence and discusses her ‘loner’ childhood.

The Duchess shared her insight in her newest interview with Mindy Kailing on the Archetypes podcast, The Stigma of the Singleton.

She began by informing the actor, “I never had anyone to sit with at lunch.”

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in.”

“I was like ‘OK, then I’ll become the president of the Multicultural Club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this, and French Club’.”

“And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime so I didn’t have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.”

During the interview, she also mentioned her “total loneliness” and claimed, “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid…I read a lot of Archie comic books, ironically.”

