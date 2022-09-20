Meghan Markle ‘Consoling’ Distressed Prince Harry In His ‘Grief’

Meghan Markle made sure that her husband was okay during the funeral for his grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was on Monday, September 19.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and his royal family were there, along with thousands of other people

It was pointed out by a body expert that as Meghan was standing by the side of her husband during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the early hours of Monday, she was observed looking in on the father of her children. This took place while she was standing next to her husband.

Judi James said in an interview that she had spoken to a media about how “she was definitely tuned into him in terms of being encouraging, turning her head in his direction multiple times as he moved.” “Some words did pass between Prince Harry and Meghan while they were attending the ceremony, and it seemed as if she was trying to console him in his time of loss and anguish.”

At the funeral for the Queen, Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle sat close to each other but behind the rest of the royal family. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat in the second row, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seated in the first row of the chapel next to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also attended the wedding.

