Meghan Markle cries at Queen’s funeral

  • Meghan Markle attended the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth.
  • Meghan Markle was seen wiping tears from her eyes.
  • She gave a subtle reference to the late monarch.
During Monday’s memorial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle was seen wiping her eyes.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex came at the cathedral to pay their respects to the late monarch alongside other members of the royal family, dignitaries, and heads of state.

As she stood with the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, the Duchess was seen wiping tears from her eyes in photos.

Markle wore the customary funeral attire, which included a black cape dress accented with pointed court shoes and a set of black gloves.

She also gave the late queen a subtle reference by wearing pearl and diamond earrings that the late Queen had gifted her after she wed Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry attended the service in a place behind King Charles III, next to Princess Beatrice.

