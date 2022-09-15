Meghan Markle criticized for ‘attention seeking’ PDA in front of Queen coffin

The public has criticized Meghan Markle for violating royal decorum by making intimate contact with Prince Harry inside Westminster Abbey.

Wednesday, as Kate Middleton and Prince William, bowed before the Queen’s casket, the Sussex couple followed closely behind.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were widely praised, some people jumped on the bandwagon to criticize Meghan.

“What a shame. Meghan and Harry just had to draw attention to themselves by holding hands. Totally inappropriate but what else can you expect?” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added: “Did my eyes deceive me, or were Harry and Meghan actually holding hands as they walked out of Westminster Hall?! Do they not have any idea how to behave properly?”

Amid the backlash, Sussex supporters came out with arguments of their own, noting: “Here’s three royal couples holding hands at Westminster Hall. Guess which couple were criticized for ‘breaking protocol’?”

Another Meghan admirer added: “Now the press is obsessed with Harry and Meghan holding hands and calling it “inappropriate” because they are the only ones doing it. Zara Tindall (daughter of Princess Anne) and her husband are also displaying affection. Keep calling the double standard out.”