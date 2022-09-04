Meghan Markle criticized for her inability to handle any criticism

Charlotte Griffiths accused Meghan of misreading her own podcast.

Meghan had a total breakdown after Mariah referred to her as a “diva”.

Griffiths criticized Meghan for her inability to “accept any criticism.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her “meltdown” over ‘diva’ comments on the Archetypes podcast.

This alarming accusation was made by Charlotte Griffiths, editor in chief of local news channel on Sunday.

In her opening statement to Palace Confidential, she said, “I know, Meghan has misread her own podcast.”

Meghan kept saying, “Actually, ‘diva’ is not a negative term and we should turn this around,” throughout the entire conversation.

“After Mariah referred to her as a “diva,” the woman had a total breakdown. Diva? How rude of you to say that. Literally, it is the whole idea of her podcast.

Additionally, Ms. Griffiths criticized Meghan Markle for her inability to “accept any criticism, whatsoever.”

Advertisement

She (then) entered post production, sat down, and recorded an entire new part explaining how offended she was, it may have been recorded a day or two later or perhaps a week later. It proves that she doesn’t just let things happen.

This assertion was made in response to Meghan’s remarks on Archetypes about her multiracial identity.

“I mean, if there’s any point in my life where it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband,” she said at the time.

Because I had previously been regarded as a biracial woman, “then I started to comprehend what it was like to be treated like a black woman.”

Also Read After speaking with the palace on phone, Meghan Markle is ‘distraught’ Meghan Markle reportedly felt "heartbroken" after a phone call. She was told...