Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle criticized for her inability to handle any criticism
Meghan Markle criticized for her inability to handle any criticism

Meghan Markle criticized for her inability to handle any criticism

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle criticized for her inability to handle any criticism

Meghan Markle criticized for her inability to handle any criticism

Advertisement
  • Charlotte Griffiths accused Meghan of misreading her own podcast.
  • Meghan had a total breakdown after Mariah referred to her as a “diva”.
  • Griffiths criticized Meghan for her inability to “accept any criticism.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her “meltdown” over ‘diva’ comments on the Archetypes podcast.

This alarming accusation was made by Charlotte Griffiths, editor in chief of local news channel on Sunday.

In her opening statement to Palace Confidential, she said, “I know, Meghan has misread her own podcast.”

Meghan kept saying, “Actually, ‘diva’ is not a negative term and we should turn this around,” throughout the entire conversation.

“After Mariah referred to her as a “diva,” the woman had a total breakdown. Diva? How rude of you to say that. Literally, it is the whole idea of her podcast.

Additionally, Ms. Griffiths criticized Meghan Markle for her inability to “accept any criticism, whatsoever.”

Advertisement

She (then) entered post production, sat down, and recorded an entire new part explaining how offended she was, it may have been recorded a day or two later or perhaps a week later. It proves that she doesn’t just let things happen.

This assertion was made in response to Meghan’s remarks on Archetypes about her multiracial identity.

“I mean, if there’s any point in my life where it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband,” she said at the time.

Because I had previously been regarded as a biracial woman, “then I started to comprehend what it was like to be treated like a black woman.”

Also Read

After speaking with the palace on phone, Meghan Markle is ‘distraught’
After speaking with the palace on phone, Meghan Markle is ‘distraught’

Meghan Markle reportedly felt "heartbroken" after a phone call. She was told...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with her daughter Malti, goes viral over internet
Priyanka Chopra shares picture with her daughter Malti, goes viral over internet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend future Royal events
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend future Royal events
Meghan Markle is 'demonstrably unlikeable person' who is 'in no part' hated due to her skin colour: Royal commentator
Meghan Markle is 'demonstrably unlikeable person' who is 'in no part' hated due to her skin colour: Royal commentator
Ellie Goulding grans attention in jumpsuit and white boots at ART for All concert
Ellie Goulding grans attention in jumpsuit and white boots at ART for All concert
Daniel Craig said he wanted to kill off James Bond in 2006
Daniel Craig said he wanted to kill off James Bond in 2006
Malaika Arora responds to Karan Johar about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora responds to Karan Johar about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story