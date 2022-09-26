Advertisement
Meghan Markle delayed announcing Archie’s birth to ‘avoid’ media

Meghan Markle delayed announcing Archie’s birth to ‘avoid’ media
  • Meghan was determined to escape the humiliation of a royal birth.
  • The palace issued a statement claiming that the duchess had entered labor.
  • She had delivered the baby eight hours earlier.
To prevent media attention, Meghan Markle had the palace release a bogus announcement regarding the birth of her baby Archie.

In his upcoming book Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, royal author Valentine Low noted that the birth took place amid “a series of confrontations with the media that spring and summer.

According to the author, an informant leaked the information that Sam Cohen, the Duchess’ private secretary, was looking forward to quitting his position at the moment.

Sam was quite clear about the fact that it was similar to working for a couple of teens. They strained her to the breaking point and were impossible. The source claimed that she was depressed.

Valentine cited Sam’s buddy as saying that the secretary was tired of continuously defending Harry and Meghan while accepting their insults.

Meghan’s new secretary, Fiona Mcilwham, sought to assist the Suits star in understanding “cultural differences.”

The shine soon faded, but it didn’t take long, “said Valentine.

“Meghan was determined to escape the humiliation of a royal birth with reporters camped outside the hospital when Archie was due in May.

“The insider said, “The palace issued a statement claiming that the duchess had entered labor, only for it to be revealed later than she had, in fact, delivered the baby eight hours earlier.

