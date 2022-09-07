Meghan Markle discusses her favourite childhood books

Meghan mentioned her favorite book Archie comic on Mindy Kaling’s show.

Meghan Markle shared her childhood favorite books on the third episode of her podcast.

Meghan mentioned her favorite book Archie comic on Mindy Kaling’s show.

She did, however, clarify that these were not the idea for her son Archie’s name.

Archie and Lilibet’s mother stated, “You know, I was that typical latchkey kid because my parents me to both worked and they’re immigrants and there was I think it all just like your personality, right like my personality loved freedom and so for me I love just being able to read you know and I was a kid, it was like established roots in this country make money.”

“And also a latchkey kid and I think gosh I read a lot of Archie comic books.”

Advertisement She insisted, “My son is not named after Archie comic books but I loved them.”

