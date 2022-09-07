Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle discusses her favourite childhood books

Meghan Markle discusses her favourite childhood books

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle discusses her favourite childhood books

Meghan Markle discusses her favourite childhood books

Advertisement
  • Meghan mentioned her favorite book Archie comic on Mindy Kaling’s show.
  • She did, however, clarify that these were not the idea for her son Archie’s name.
  • “My son is not named after Archie comic books but I loved them,” she said.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle shared her childhood favorite books on the third episode of her podcast.

Meghan mentioned her favorite book Archie comic on Mindy Kaling’s show.

She did, however, clarify that these were not the idea for her son Archie’s name.

Archie and Lilibet’s mother stated, “You know, I was that typical latchkey kid because my parents me to both worked and they’re immigrants and there was I think it all just like your personality, right like my personality loved freedom and so for me I love just being able to read you know and I was a kid, it was like established roots in this country make money.”

“And also a latchkey kid and I think gosh I read a lot of Archie comic books.”

Advertisement

She insisted, “My son is not named after Archie comic books but I loved them.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle ever craved a “cookie-cutter” life?
Meghan Markle ever craved a “cookie-cutter” life?

Meghan desires desires a "cookie-cutter looking perfect life." She discussed her "ugly...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story