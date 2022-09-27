Meghan Markle edits ‘insensitive’ podcast on Queen’s death

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, recently spoke with sources.

Prince Harry is ‘hustling’ to make revisions to his impending biography in light of his grandmother’s death.

Meghan Markle is allegedly modifying the topic of certain episodes of her podcast.

Meghan Markle is allegedly modifying the topic of certain forthcoming episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this month on September 8, 2022.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, recently spoke with sources and stated that not only is Prince Harry ‘hustling’ to make revisions to his impending biography in light of his grandmother’s death, but his wife Meghan is doing the same.

“I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghan’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the royal family,” Schofield told

Schofield’s remarks come only days after it was reported that King Charles III is awaiting the publication of Prince Harry’s book before deciding on his children Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles; they are currently eligible to the titles of prince and princess, but the choice rests with Charles.

