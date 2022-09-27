Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle edits ‘insensitive’ podcast on Queen’s death

Meghan Markle edits ‘insensitive’ podcast on Queen’s death

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle edits ‘insensitive’ podcast on Queen’s death

Meghan Markle sought to ‘throw blame in every direction’

Advertisement
  • Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, recently spoke with sources.
  • Prince Harry is ‘hustling’ to make revisions to his impending biography in light of his grandmother’s death.
  • Meghan Markle is allegedly modifying the topic of certain episodes of her podcast.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle is allegedly modifying the topic of certain forthcoming episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes in light of Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this month on September 8, 2022.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, recently spoke with sources and stated that not only is Prince Harry ‘hustling’ to make revisions to his impending biography in light of his grandmother’s death, but his wife Meghan is doing the same.

“I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghan’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the royal family,” Schofield told

Schofield’s remarks come only days after it was reported that King Charles III is awaiting the publication of Prince Harry’s book before deciding on his children Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles; they are currently eligible to the titles of prince and princess, but the choice rests with Charles.

Also Read

Meghan Markle edits ‘insulting’ podcast reviews after queen’s death
Meghan Markle edits ‘insulting’ podcast reviews after queen’s death

Meghan Markle is rumoured to be censoring upcoming episodes of her podcast...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story