Meghan Markle edits ‘insulting’ podcast reviews after queen’s death

Following the passing of the Queen earlier this month, Meghan Markle is rumoured to be censoring upcoming episodes of her podcast Archetypes on Spotify in an effort to ensure that nothing disrespectful is broadcasted.

In a recent interview with media, royal analyst Kinsey Schofield stated that not only is Prince Harry ‘hustling’ to make revisions to his impending biography in light of the passing of his grandmother but that his wife Meghan is also making the same efforts.

As Schofield said, “I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghan’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the royal family.”

Schofield's comments come just days after sources suggested that King Charles III is waiting for the release of Prince Harry's memoir to decide on the royal titles of his children Archie and Lilibet; they are now entitled to being prince and princess, but the decision lies in Charles' hands.

