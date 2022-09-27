Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle edits ‘insulting’ podcast reviews after queen’s death
Meghan Markle edits ‘insulting’ podcast reviews after queen’s death

Meghan Markle edits ‘insulting’ podcast reviews after queen’s death

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle edits ‘insulting’ podcast reviews after queen’s death

Meghan Markle couldn’t care less about the Royal Family

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle is rumoured to be censoring upcoming episodes of her podcast Archetypes on Spotify.
  • Kinsey Schofield said that Prince Harry is ‘hustling’ to make revisions to his impending biography in light of the passing of his grandmother.
  • His wife Meghan is also making the same efforts.
Advertisement

Following the passing of the Queen earlier this month, Meghan Markle is rumoured to be censoring upcoming episodes of her podcast Archetypes on Spotify in an effort to ensure that nothing disrespectful is broadcasted.

In a recent interview with media, royal analyst Kinsey Schofield stated that not only is Prince Harry ‘hustling’ to make revisions to his impending biography in light of the passing of his grandmother but that his wife Meghan is also making the same efforts.

As Schofield said, “I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghan’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the royal family.”

Schofield’s comments come just days after sources suggested that King Charles III is waiting for the release of Prince Harry’s memoir to decide on the royal titles of his children Archie and Lilibet; they are now entitled to being prince and princess, but the decision lies in Charles’ hands. Schofield’s comments come just days after sources suggested that King Charles III is waiting for the release of Prince Harry’s memoir to decide on the royal titles of his children.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘equally complicit’ in Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘equally complicit’ in Megxit

Prince Harry was supposed 'just as complicit' in the 2020 Megxit as...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Hira Mani performs
Hira Mani performs "Disco Deewane" by Nazia Hassan
Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination
Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story