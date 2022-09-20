Advertisement
date 2022-09-20
Meghan Markle expecting again? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Meghan Markle’s attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral fueled massive pregnancy rumors.

In images from the procession, the Duchess of Sussex, who wore a black gown and hate on the late monarch’s funeral rituals, may be seen displaying a possible baby bulge.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, took to Twitter to spread the rumor.

Also Read

“Wait a minute,” he wrote.

Royal admirers were quick to chime in an comment on the viral photo.

“If so I bet it will be a healthy one!” wrote one.

“When you can’t wait for the Queen to be buried, before stealing her persona,” mocked another.

A third recalled: “I remember though them saying having more than 2 children was bad for the environment… mind you, King Grandad could be softer if they have more babies that he doesn’t get to meet!”

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana are the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple had a son in 2019 and a daughter in 2021.

