Meghan Markle exudes a laid-back feel with a rib knit top

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Germany for Invictus Games event.

Prince Harry chose a sharp grey suit and brown suede shoes for the occasion.

Meghan wore a light beige rib knit blouse with wide-leg belted pants, and lilies on her cheeks.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle stunned spectators with her summer attire as she landed in Germany on Tuesday for an Invictus Games event with her husband Prince Harry.

The audience applauded wildly as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their way down the red carpet.

Meghan, the mother of Archie and Lilbet, commanded attention with her stunning presence at the gathering. She wore a light beige rib knit blouse with wide-leg belted pants, and she looked effortlessly stylish. Her flawless hairdo enhanced her appearance.

With her husband Prince Harry, who chose a sharp light grey suit and brown suede shoes for the occasion, Meghan had lilies dancing on her cheeks and was beaming.

The couple’s visit will also feature a voyage on The MS Rhein Galaxie, which will take them to Duisberg along the Rhine. The Merkur-Spiel sports complex, where The Invictus Games will take place, will be their last destination.

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan are anticipated to go back to London for the annual WellChild awards, where the Duke will serve as patron and make a speech.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle claims that growing up, she was a ‘ugly duckling’ Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling talked about high school on "Meghan's Archetypes"....