Meghan Markle father, has been served with a restraining order

Thomas Markle has been served with a two-year restraining order against Jeff Rayner.

Rayner is the proprietor of the Los Angeles tabloid media group Coleman-Rayner.

He claims that Thomas threatened him with a gun in response to a tabloid photo.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been served with a two-year restraining order. According to report.

According to reports, Jeff Rayner, the proprietor of the Los Angeles tabloid media group Coleman-Rayner, was given a civil harassment restraining order against Thomas.

Despite the fact that Thomas was not present at the hearing, the court clarified that he had been served with legal papers.

In a statement to the news site, Thomas stated that he was unaware of the hearing that resulted in the injunction, which will be in force until September 13, 2024.

As a result of this, Rayner accused Thomas of threatening him with “a pistol” in response to a tabloid photo.

The threats, according to the media mogul, caused him tension and anxiety.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thomas previously stated that the tabloid photo, which was shot in 2018, ruined his connection with Meghan and Prince Harry.

Also Read Meghan Markle and her father were estranged before she married Harry She "didn't 'lose' me; she threw me under the bus," Thomas Markle...