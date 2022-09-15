Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s father, has been served with a restraining order

Meghan Markle’s father, has been served with a restraining order

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s father, has been served with a restraining order

Meghan Markle father, has been served with a restraining order

Advertisement
  • Thomas Markle has been served with a two-year restraining order against Jeff Rayner.
  • Rayner is the proprietor of the Los Angeles tabloid media group Coleman-Rayner.
  • He claims that Thomas threatened him with a gun in response to a tabloid photo.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been served with a two-year restraining order. According to report.

According to reports, Jeff Rayner, the proprietor of the Los Angeles tabloid media group Coleman-Rayner, was given a civil harassment restraining order against Thomas.

Despite the fact that Thomas was not present at the hearing, the court clarified that he had been served with legal papers.

In a statement to the news site, Thomas stated that he was unaware of the hearing that resulted in the injunction, which will be in force until September 13, 2024.

As a result of this, Rayner accused Thomas of threatening him with “a pistol” in response to a tabloid photo.

The threats, according to the media mogul, caused him tension and anxiety.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thomas previously stated that the tabloid photo, which was shot in 2018, ruined his connection with Meghan and Prince Harry.

Also Read

Meghan Markle and her father were estranged before she married Harry
Meghan Markle and her father were estranged before she married Harry

She "didn't 'lose' me; she threw me under the bus," Thomas Markle...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story