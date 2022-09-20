Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimization’ at Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle reportedly felt like a “fish out of water” at Queen’s burial.

At Queen Elizabeth’s burial on September 19, 2022, Meghan Markle reportedly felt like a “fish out of water” and her body language revealed sentiments of victimization and shame.

Dr. Robi Ludwig said that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was “locked off” to her surroundings in an interview with media on September 19, 2022, following the conclusion of the Queen’s historic royal burial.

Meghan’s hands were “clutched” together while she waited for her seat, according to Ludwig, showing that “she is walled off to her environment and trying to soothe herself at the same time.”

I don’t believe this is what she had in mind, Ludwig continued. Meghan Markle failed to take into account the possible negative consequences of her conduct.

“Meghan, with her head bowed down and her face covered, indicated sentiments of victimization and shame,” she continued. One gets the impression that she is unhappy and uneasy.

Her body language suggests that she is apart from the other family members and uneasy about her place among the working royals. She most clearly feels the cold and finds it to be very uncomfortable. She is obviously floundering, like a fish out of water, Ludwig said.

