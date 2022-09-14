Meghan Markle going on podcast “twice” to prevent spat with King

Meghan Markle has reportedly requested her team to go over all remaining podcast episodes with a “fine tooth comb” To avoid a war with King Charles.

New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.

Neil Sean made the remark in a YouTube interview.

This remark was made by royal commentator Neil Sean in a YouTube interview.

He started by saying, “Meghan has a big problem because, as we know, she has decided to launch herself onto the world stage as an interviewer.”

“It’s her podcast and I would guess that she is allowed to say exactly what she wants, but now there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes for the remaining podcasts.”

“We know there has been four ready to go, but, according to a very good source, they are going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there is nothing derogatory, hurtful, or anything that could cause another explosive time bomb.”

When queried about the postponement of Meghan’s podcast episodes, Mr Sean explained, “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen. You could look at this two ways really.”

“Is Meghan changing her tune to now try and refit back into the family that she left behind and claims were not welcoming and, in parts, racist?” Before finishing he said, “Or, is she having second thoughts because she doesn’t want to create any more trouble? Whichever way you look at it right now, Meghan seemingly is trying her very best to make sure that her narrative is one that suits the British Royal Family.”

