Meghan Markle, Harry cause continuous melodrama and chaos

Harry and Meghan has become more widespread.

Prince William and King Charles want to stand a chance.

Harry and Meghan era is currently one of the most pressing ones.

The Royal Family’s overall survival has apparently begun to be threatened by Meghan Markle’s time there.

This startling assertion was made by royal novelist and biographer Meghan Mccain in her most recent article.

Remember, Harry has a tell-all book coming out to promote, she began by writing in reference to the forthcoming memoir. However, I must issue them a caution. Public sentiment is shifting.

“Ask Piers Morgan or Sharon Osbourne, there was a time when even the tiniest criticism of Harry and Meghan had one labelled a bigot and possibly led to them losing their job.”

"Since criticism of Harry and Meghan has become more widespread, it no longer receives the same level of media pushback as it once did.

The question of whether the royal family can endure the drama and commotion of the Harry and Meghan era is currently one of the most pressing ones. It appears to be a struggle uphill.

She continued, “I do know this: Harry and Meghan will resume their righteous war against the Royal family if they detect some heinous wrong, or even if their financial account runs low.”

Despite her concern over the reconciliation, Oprah will happily have them back on her show to make even more outrageous accusations without even the least opposition.

To tell us all how awful British (and American) society truly is, the progressive media stars of the United States will gladly welcome them back into the fold.

This is the situation. And if Prince William and King Charles want to stand a chance, they had better start fighting back.

