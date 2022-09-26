Meghan Markle has accused of ‘dumping’ royal servants Megxit

Valentine Low has written a new book regarding the Sussexes’ departure from the UK.

Meghan made certain that the Megxit revelation was kept a secret from her team.

The rest of her staff found it hard to accept they were being ‘dumped just like that’.

Meghan Markle former royal employees felt she had ‘dumped them’ after learning that she and Prince Harry will stand down as royals in 2020’s Megxit. According to a new book.

Valentine Low has written a new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, regarding the Sussexes’ royal departure from the UK in 2020, in which she reveals facts about Harry and Meghan’s departure.

According to Low’s shocking assertions, Meghan made certain that the Megxit revelation was kept a secret from her team, who were thought to be ‘loyal’ to her.

“Shortly before the end of the year, Meghan confided in a member of her staff that the couple were not coming back,” shared Low.

She added, “The rest of the team did not find out until they held a meeting at Buckingham Palace at the beginning of January 2020.”

“They found it hard to accept they were being dumped just like that. Some of them were in tears. ‘It was a very loyal team,’ said one,” Low claimed.