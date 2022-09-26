Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has accused of ‘dumping’ royal servants Megxit

Meghan Markle has accused of ‘dumping’ royal servants Megxit

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has accused of ‘dumping’ royal servants Megxit

Meghan Markle ‘mumbled’ on TV about workings of Royal Family

Advertisement
  • Valentine Low has written a new book regarding the Sussexes’ departure from the UK.
  • Meghan made certain that the Megxit revelation was kept a secret from her team.
  • The rest of her staff found it hard to accept they were being ‘dumped just like that’.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle former royal employees felt she had ‘dumped them’ after learning that she and Prince Harry will stand down as royals in 2020’s Megxit. According to a new book.

Valentine Low has written a new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, regarding the Sussexes’ royal departure from the UK in 2020, in which she reveals facts about Harry and Meghan’s departure.

According to Low’s shocking assertions, Meghan made certain that the Megxit revelation was kept a secret from her team, who were thought to be ‘loyal’ to her.

“Shortly before the end of the year, Meghan confided in a member of her staff that the couple were not coming back,” shared Low.

She added, “The rest of the team did not find out until they held a meeting at Buckingham Palace at the beginning of January 2020.”

“They found it hard to accept they were being dumped just like that. Some of them were in tears. ‘It was a very loyal team,’ said one,” Low claimed.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story