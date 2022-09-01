Advertisement
Meghan Markle has more secrets about Royal Family

  • Meghan has threatened to reveal secrets about Royal Family.
  • Royal editor also believes that she has more to say.
  • She started traveling in public for the first time before leaving Royal Family.
A royal specialist claims that Meghan Markle has “threatened” to reveal more information about the Royal Family in the future.

In a recent interview, Meghan made additional accusations about her time as a senior royal. Richard Eden, the royal editor of the Daily Mail, thinks the Duchess of Sussex might have more to say.

Eden said: “She made a series of very unsubtle hints that she could say a lot more in the future. It seemed to be clear that they were threats. She was coming across as saying, ‘I can say these things, I’ve chosen not to.”

Prior to leaving the royal life with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex made her daily travel habits public for the first time, raising concerns that she may have more to divulge.

