Meghan Markle has pulled apart in savage: ‘Self-absorbed!’

Meghan Markle has been chastised for making alarming remarks about becoming a “role model.”
Ann Widdecombe revealed this during an interview with Jeremy Vine.
She began by criticizing Meghan Markle as ‘self-centred and absorbed’.
She also quoted, “I mean if you ask me whether Meghan Markle is a role model, I’d say a role model of everything that you don’t want to be.”
“She’s incredibly self-centred, very self-absorbed and of course, she has also a very loose relationship sometimes with the truth, which she describes as her truth.”
“Now, there’s truth and there’s falsehood. There isn’t somebody’s individual truth,” she also stated.
This attack comes in response to the Duchess’ charity tour, during which she spoke about the “positive and necessary” changes “needed across the globe.”
