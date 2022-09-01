Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meghan Markle Hollywood popularity dropping

Meghan Markle Hollywood popularity dropping

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle Hollywood popularity dropping

Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Daily Mail diary says Serena Williams’ interview with Meghan Markle was all about the former Duchess of Cambridge’s ex-partner.
  • It was very much ‘that’s enough about me, what do you think of me?’.
  • The number of dislikes for Meghan is increasing.
Advertisement

Royal specialists have expressed concerns about the future exile of Meghan Markle, as well as warnings about the growing quantity of “dislike” she looks to amass in the worldwide media scene.

In an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden made this assertion.

In the interview, he started off by admitting, “We didn’t hear much about Serena, it was all about Meghan.”

“It was very much ‘that’s enough about me, what do you think of me?'”

“Instead of Serena making the headlines, all the headlines have been about Meghan’s stories and the things she’s disclosed during this podcast.”

“It was a missed opportunity, certainly for Serena. Given that, I’m not sure famous people will be queueing up to go on it, because they’ll know it’s actually all about the supposed interviewer.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Diana ‘wouldn’t have been a fan’ of Meghan Markle- Former friend
Diana ‘wouldn’t have been a fan’ of Meghan Markle- Former friend

The Princess of Wales would not have been a fan of Meghan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Actor Haroon Shahid trolled for misbehaving with fan
Actor Haroon Shahid trolled for misbehaving with fan
Karan Johar says Bollywood lacks courage and originality
Karan Johar says Bollywood lacks courage and originality
Anurag Kashyap states pan-India let to Bollywood destroying itself
Anurag Kashyap states pan-India let to Bollywood destroying itself
Neha Dhupia shares pictures with son Guriq clicked by Angad Bedi
Neha Dhupia shares pictures with son Guriq clicked by Angad Bedi
Tabu talks about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Manjulika’s role
Tabu talks about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Manjulika’s role
BOL releases hilarious first ad
BOL releases hilarious first ad
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story