Meghan Markle Hollywood popularity dropping

Diana ‘wouldn’t have been a fan’ of Meghan Markle- Former friend
The Princess of Wales would not have been a fan of Meghan...
Royal specialists have expressed concerns about the future exile of Meghan Markle, as well as warnings about the growing quantity of “dislike” she looks to amass in the worldwide media scene.
In an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden made this assertion.
In the interview, he started off by admitting, “We didn’t hear much about Serena, it was all about Meghan.”
“It was very much ‘that’s enough about me, what do you think of me?'”
“Instead of Serena making the headlines, all the headlines have been about Meghan’s stories and the things she’s disclosed during this podcast.”
“It was a missed opportunity, certainly for Serena. Given that, I’m not sure famous people will be queueing up to go on it, because they’ll know it’s actually all about the supposed interviewer.”
