Meghan Markle Hollywood popularity dropping

Daily Mail diary says Serena Williams’ interview with Meghan Markle was all about the former Duchess of Cambridge’s ex-partner.

It was very much ‘that’s enough about me, what do you think of me?’.

The number of dislikes for Meghan is increasing.

Royal specialists have expressed concerns about the future exile of Meghan Markle, as well as warnings about the growing quantity of “dislike” she looks to amass in the worldwide media scene.

In an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden made this assertion.

In the interview, he started off by admitting, “We didn’t hear much about Serena, it was all about Meghan.”

“Instead of Serena making the headlines, all the headlines have been about Meghan’s stories and the things she’s disclosed during this podcast.”

“It was a missed opportunity, certainly for Serena. Given that, I’m not sure famous people will be queueing up to go on it, because they’ll know it’s actually all about the supposed interviewer.”

