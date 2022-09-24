Meghan Markle ignored Camilla’s advice and went ‘her own way’

Meghan Markle was reportedly unresponsive to Camilla’s advice when she first moved to London.

The then-Duchess of Cornwall wanted to help the Suits alum, a book claims.

Camilla invited Meghan and Prince Harry to lunch at Highgrove to pay tribute to her work with Grenfell community.

According to a royal book, Meghan Markle was unresponsive to Camilla’s advice when she first joined The Firm. Angela Levin’s new biography of the Queen Consort claims Camilla ‘welcomed’ Meghan when she arrived in London and wanted to help the Suits alum.

According to Angela, Camilla “doesn’t want to see anyone struggling, and she likes Meghan.”

In The Firm, the author also claimed that the duchess “seemed bored” and “preferred to go her own way.”

Camilla is also said to have invited Meghan and Prince Harry to lunch at Highgrove to honour her work with the Grenfell community.

The then-Duchess of Cornwall also made “a really nice gesture” by cultivating the menu to ensure that recipes from the Grenfell Tower cookbook were used.

