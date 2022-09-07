Meghan Markle is a ‘no-brainer’: ‘All she did was marry a prince!’

Meghan Markle has faced backlash for comparing herself to Serena Williams.

This is despite the fact that “all Meghan has done is marry a prince”.

Judy Finnigan made this assertion in her latest op-ed for the Independent Women’s Report.

She began her piece by asserting, “She whinges she never realised being ambitious was a crime until she started dating Harry Astonishingly, Meghan sees herself as an achiever on the same level as her podcast guest Serena Williams – a genuine tennis great – while all Meghan has done is marry a prince.”

“I expect the podcast will go down well in California, the land of self-promotion, but her lack of self-awareness is excruciating.”

“She appears to see no irony at all that in a podcast about women achieving on their own merit, she still uses her full title of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as she seemingly does for every book, speech and broadcast she flogs.”

“I’d have far more respect for her if she still called herself Meghan Markle; then again, pigs might fly.”

