Meghan Markle ‘mumbled’ on TV about the inner workings of the Royal Family
Prince Harry has been blamed for Meghan Markle’s alleged inability to distinguish between being a member of the royal family and a celebrity, according to a royal expert event.
According to Duncan Larcombe, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s problems with other royals may be related to Harry’s failure to adequately prepare Meghan, as Prince William did for his wife Kate Middleton.
As per Larcombe: “I feel desperately sorry for Meghan. Harry clearly never really wanted to admit to her what was actually going to be involved with the royal family.”
He then went on to compare their marriage to Kate and William, recounting: “I covered William and Kate’s relationship almost from the start. And for the first seven years of their relationship, if you rang the palace to ask something about Kate Middleton, they would say we don’t talk about her when she’s a private individual.”
Larcombe added: “But she had years to adjust to the attention, and I think Meghan basically didn’t ever get straight in her mind the difference between being on the red carpet as a celebrity and the red carpet as a royal, and she just didn’t understand the incredibly important distinction.”
“I don’t know that she was guided, and I don’t think the royal family really knew what they’ve got when Meghan showed up,” he concluded.
