Edition: English
Edition: English

Meghan Markle keeps getting caught in her own lies

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told to stop making up stories about how hard things are for them.

Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross, who host Royally Us, think Meghan will lose her credibility if she keeps talking about things about her life that she can’t prove.

“This is just another example where if Meghan was taking advice from someone who ran her PR campaign [this claims may not have been released].”

She added: “That’s why big celebrities have, you know, PR companies and assistants, and things like that, running their team to make sure that these blunders don’t happen.”

Ms Garibaldi then touched upon the time Meghan revealed that she actually married Prince Harry the day before their official ceremony in St. George’s Chapel (2018).

Also Read

King Charles ‘throws’ things due to extreme ‘temper’ issues
King Charles ‘throws’ things due to extreme ‘temper’ issues

The author says that King Charles III has a hard time keeping...

She said: “It even goes back to her CBS interview when she said that they got married before they did. [Even] the priest came forward saying no, that wasn’t true.”

Ms Garibaldi added: “I don’t know if she’s exaggerating the truth a little bit to make it sound more flashy and splashy, but you got to really be careful.

“People are going to fact-check every single thing.”

She then warned Meghan that “people are going to stop believing what you’re saying because you keep, kind of, tripping up on yourself”.

