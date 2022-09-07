Meghan Markle “lived” on fantasies of a “cookie-cutter” beautiful life

Meghan Markle discusses her “ugly duckling” nickname with American actor Mindy Kailing.

She says she was always a little bit of a loner and shy and didn’t know where she fit in.

The former royal also reveals an Archie comic book connection to her nickname.

Meghan Markle has been chastised for desiring a “cookie-cutter looking perfect life” since she was a child.

The Duchess made these discoveries when discussing her “ugly duckling” era.

Meghan made the revelations during the newest Archetypes podcast episode with American actor Mindy Kailing.

The former royal began by describing her thought process behind the moniker, admitting that she felt as if she were just a regular person, “the smart one, not the pretty one.”

She then made an Archie comic book connection and explained, “I always thought, well I’m way more Betty than Veronica,” so “am I going to get the guy one day?”

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in,” Mindy Kailing was the last person she told.

