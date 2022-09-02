Meghan Markle ‘moaning’ and ‘whining’ about her life as royal

Tina Lowe has attacked Meghan for ‘whining’ about her life after marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has spent more time whining about her royal in-laws.

She spent less than two years as a working royal.

Commentator Tina Lowe has accused Meghan Markle of perpetually “moaning” and “whining” about her life after marrying Prince Harry.

Writing for The Washington Examiner, Lowe attacked Meghan in light of her allegedly insulting recent interview with The Cut and her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Lowe said: “For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up.”

She further wrote: “The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation.”

“Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince,” Lowe added.

