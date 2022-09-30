Meghan Markle ‘mumbled’ on TV about workings of Royal Family

Advertisement
Meghan Markle ‘mumbled’ on TV about the inner workings of the Royal Family

Articles
  • Kerri-Anne Kennerley criticised Meghan Markle for making vicious public accusations against the Royal Family.
  • Logie Hall of Farmer added: “You shouldn’t go blabbing unless it’s in your own four walls”.
  • Kerri-Anne also noted that the interview was “clearly done for money”
Kerri-Anne Kennerley, an Australian TV host, criticised Meghan Markle for making vicious public accusations against the Royal Family.

In a series of truth bombs, The Duchess of Sussex has called the royal family callous in-laws and bigots.

“I find it very, very sad that [Meghan] has to publicly wash dirty linen in public,” Kerri-Anne stated in response to the Suits alum’s decision to launch scathing criticisms of the Windsor during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The TV host remarked, “I just… I would never do that to my family,” in an interview.

“Meghan seems to think that the world should know all the ins and outs and deeply personal things that are said within family walls,” she added.

“Whether you’re a royal or not, they’re deeply personal things in a family.”

Kerri-Anne also noted that the interview was “clearly done for money”. While Logie Hall of Farmer added: “You shouldn’t go blabbing unless it’s in your own four walls.

“I don’t care how much money she’s making. It would be unfortunate in any family.”

