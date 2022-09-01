Meghan Markle prepared to launch an “explosive”

Advertisement
Articles
  • Meghan Markle is prepared to share experiences from her time.
  • Meghan kept a private journal.
  • She kept as an “insurance policy” against them.
According to Express UK, Meghan Markle is prepared to share experiences from her time as a member of the royal family that were recorded in a private diary and that she might publish if prodded.

The Duchess of Sussex’s close friend claimed that Meghan kept a private journal while she resided with the royal family in the UK as an “insurance policy” against them.

“Harry and Meghan were ordered to ignore social media and newspapers,” the insider said, “but occasionally staff would remark to them, “So sorry about what was written the other day,” and she would hit the roof.

“She recorded everything in her diary as a precaution. It would undoubtedly be explosive if it ever saw the light of day, the person continued.

They added, “It appears that this journal was rediscovered this summer, packaged up, and shipped back to Montecito.

The remarks came only a few days after Meghan shocked the nation and the royal family with a fresh in-depth interview with The Cut, in which she confessed that she actually discovered her notebook in her UK home, Frogmore Cottage, when she visited for the Queen’s Jubilee.

You return and open drawers and exclaim, “Oh my gosh. I was jotting down something in my journal over there, remember? Meghan disclosed.

