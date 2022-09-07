Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meghan Markle, Price Harry wins people heart during Germany tour

Meghan Markle, Price Harry wins people heart during Germany tour

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Price Harry wins people heart during Germany tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mingle with people during their visit to Germany

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a walkabout in Dusseldorf, Germany.
  • Visited the city ahead of Invictus Games opening one year from today.
  • Joined by Lilibet and Archie’s parents for their first official visit to Germany.
Advertisement

Prior to embarking on a boat down the River Rhine on Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted admirers in Germany during a walkabout.

In violation of security procedure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mingled with a throng of onlookers outside Dusseldorf Town Hall to commemorate the city’s upcoming hosting of The Invictus Games one year from today.

The Sussexes shook hands and spoke with the “Harry, Harry”-crying admirers.

In addition, the Duchess posed for photographs with spectators waiting in the hot sun to see Lilibet and Archie’s parents during their brief trip to Dusseldorf.

With beige wide-legged belted pants and a halter-neck knit vest by LA-based designer Anine Bing, Meghan looked lovely.

Following their first public appearance in the UK following their homecoming for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, Harry and Meghan went on their latest adventure.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle threatened to publish “own memoir” against Firm
Meghan Markle threatened to publish “own memoir” against Firm

This revelation was made by Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor of The Sunday...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SS Rajamouli opens up on his formula for success
SS Rajamouli opens up on his formula for success
Deepika Padukone ‘likes’ Ranveer Singh’s strawberry printed outfit
Deepika Padukone ‘likes’ Ranveer Singh’s strawberry printed outfit
Ranveer Singh wins hearts of netizens as he protects a child crying in the crowd
Ranveer Singh wins hearts of netizens as he protects a child crying in the crowd
Angela Bassett becomes 1st Marvel Cinematic Universe to be nominated at Golden Globes amid HFPA row
Angela Bassett becomes 1st Marvel Cinematic Universe to be nominated at Golden Globes amid HFPA row
Kathy Griffin jokingly compares Prince Harry to Armie Hammer
Kathy Griffin jokingly compares Prince Harry to Armie Hammer
Princess Sofia of Sweden Debuts New Twist on Her Wedding
Princess Sofia of Sweden Debuts New Twist on Her Wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story