Meghan Markle, Price Harry wins people heart during Germany tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mingle with people during their visit to Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a walkabout in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Visited the city ahead of Invictus Games opening one year from today.

Joined by Lilibet and Archie’s parents for their first official visit to Germany.

Advertisement

Prior to embarking on a boat down the River Rhine on Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted admirers in Germany during a walkabout.

In violation of security procedure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mingled with a throng of onlookers outside Dusseldorf Town Hall to commemorate the city’s upcoming hosting of The Invictus Games one year from today.

The Sussexes shook hands and spoke with the “Harry, Harry”-crying admirers.

In addition, the Duchess posed for photographs with spectators waiting in the hot sun to see Lilibet and Archie’s parents during their brief trip to Dusseldorf.

With beige wide-legged belted pants and a halter-neck knit vest by LA-based designer Anine Bing, Meghan looked lovely.

Following their first public appearance in the UK following their homecoming for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, Harry and Meghan went on their latest adventure.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle threatened to publish “own memoir” against Firm This revelation was made by Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor of The Sunday...