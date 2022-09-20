Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘excited’ to visit Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed their children.

The royal couple are returning to Montecito soon after the Queen’s burial.

During their extended visit to the UK owing to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle said they missed their children Archie and Lilibet “like crazy.”

According to reports, Meghan’s mother Doria is in the US with Lilibet and Archie.

The royal couple, according to sources, were getting ready to leave the Queen’s burial on Monday and head back to Montecito to be with their kids very soon.

the insider told Us, but they are eager to see and embrace them again after a difficult few weeks.

According to the insider, Meghan and Harry can’t wait to meet Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier, Meghan halted the release of fresh episodes of her podcast on Spotify while the nation observed the Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

While Prince Harry offered a very personal homage to the late Queen, expressing how much he treasured the time he had spent with his grandmother and promised to uphold his father King Charles as the future monarch.