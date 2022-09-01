Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘funny crap’ to trick public

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called irresponsible for misleading their fans.

Dan Hodges: "It's pretty funny how Meghan and Harry keep taking liberals on social media for fools".

In an interview, Meghan gushed about being a “real-life” princess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be playing a “rubbish” game on social media with their fans.

Dan Hodges, a royal commentator, says, “It’s pretty funny how Meghan and Harry keep taking liberals on social media for fools. They know that liberals will support them no matter what nonsense they say.”

She said, “It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.'”

The Duchess said, “I just look at all of them and think, you have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.”

“I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day.'”

“I mean you can find love. You can find happiness.”

“You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to visit the UK on a special trip early next month, and a source reporter thinks Netflix camera teams will be following the duo.

