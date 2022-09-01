Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘funny crap’ to trick public

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘funny crap’ to trick public

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘funny crap’ to trick public

Image: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called irresponsible for misleading their fans.
  • Dan Hodges: “It’s pretty funny how Meghan and Harry keep taking liberals on social media for fools”.
  • In an interview, Meghan gushed about being a “real-life” princess.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be playing a “rubbish” game on social media with their fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called irresponsible for misleading their fans with their Spotify podcast, which has made the news.

Dan Hodges, a royal commentator, says, “It’s pretty funny how Meghan and Harry keep taking liberals on social media for fools. They know that liberals will support them no matter what nonsense they say.”

In the latest article from The Cut, Meghan gushed about being a “real-life” princess.

She said, “It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.'”

The Duchess said, “I just look at all of them and think, you have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.”

Advertisement

“I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day.'”

“I mean you can find love. You can find happiness.”

“You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to visit the UK on a special trip early next month, and a source reporter thinks Netflix camera teams will be following the duo.

Also Read

Response on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wedding vows in US
Response on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wedding vows in US

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to repeat their vows. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The Way of Water advance booking Sold more than 2 lakhs tickets
The Way of Water advance booking Sold more than 2 lakhs tickets
Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills
Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills
Brendan Fraser on his prep for George of the Jungle
Brendan Fraser on his prep for George of the Jungle
Ranveer Singh on connecting with Deepika Padukone over rejections
Ranveer Singh on connecting with Deepika Padukone over rejections
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara
Prince Harry repeatedly tried to convince Queen Elizabeth to take picture with his daughter Lilibet
Prince Harry repeatedly tried to convince Queen Elizabeth to take picture with his daughter Lilibet
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story