Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet jailed retired cop
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with a convicted murderer's bodyguard....
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of getting into a heated disagreement with King Charles on the day Queen Elizabeth died.
Cameron Walker, a royal analyst, made this assertion in an interview with Royal Round-Up anchor Pandora Forsyth.
He began by confessing, “We found out that only Prince Harry was going to be travelling up to Balmoral with Prince William and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew as well.”
“There were lots of questions as to why that was. From reports, it points to the fact the now King Charles thought it was inappropriate, perhaps, for the Duchess of Sussex to be there.”
In the end, “That caused an argument and, therefore, a delay in planes taking off.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.