Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of arguing with King Charles on the day Queen Elizabeth died.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Philip were already at Balmoral.

Reports suggest that Prince Harry thought it was inappropriate for the Duchess of Sussex to be there.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of getting into a heated disagreement with King Charles on the day Queen Elizabeth died.

Cameron Walker, a royal analyst, made this assertion in an interview with Royal Round-Up anchor Pandora Forsyth.

He began by confessing, “We found out that only Prince Harry was going to be travelling up to Balmoral with Prince William and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew as well.”

“There were lots of questions as to why that was. From reports, it points to the fact the now King Charles thought it was inappropriate, perhaps, for the Duchess of Sussex to be there.”

In the end, “That caused an argument and, therefore, a delay in planes taking off.”

