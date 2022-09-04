Advertisement
Meghan Markle receives an olive branch from Thomas Markle

Articles
Meghan Markle’s father causes problems for the international channel

  • Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle appears to be reaching out to his daughter.
  • Thomas Markle responded to allegations.
  • Meghan declared she had “lost” him.
Sussex Duchess following Meghan Markle’s recent interview with The Cut, her estranged father Thomas Markle appears to be reaching out to his daughter.

The Daily Mail reports that Thomas Markle responded to allegations that Meghan declared she had “lost” him.

The freshly stroked 78-year-old replied, “She didn’t ‘lose’ me; she dumped me.”

Thomas Markle reportedly extended an olive branch to Meghan by saying, “I am not lost. She is aware of my location. My phone number is the same.

I’d love to hear from my daughter and finally get to know my son-in-law and my grandkids.

The grandfather of Archie and Lilibet asked, “If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can’t she forgive me?” in reference to Meghan’s The Cut interview where she stated that “forgiveness is really important.”

According to Thomas Markle, who was quoted by The Daily Mail, “I have apologized to her numerous times for any grief and pain I may have caused her.

